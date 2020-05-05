POLICE say ammunition without a bullet was found nearby after an incident in York in which a man suffered a serious head injury.

North Yorkshire Police said that during yesterday's incident in Leeman Road, witnesses reported hearing bangs and seeing a group of people running away from the scene.

"On arrival, officers located a man in his 30s, who had suffered a serious head injury," said a spokesman.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A blank shell casing (ammunition without a bullet) was recovered nearby."

He said that in the early hours of this morning, a man and a woman, both aged in the their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and they remained in custody at this time.

DCI Nichola Holden, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "York residents will recognise that a serious incident like this is very rare in the city. I know people will naturally be concerned by what has happened, but they can be reassured that an extensive investigation is well underway, and we have made a number of arrests.

"Officers have been conducting door-to-door enquiries in the Leeman Road area, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out extra patrols today to provide further reassurance.

"I would ask anyone with information about the incident, who hasn't already spoken to the police, to do so by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for York CID. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12200074089 when passing information."