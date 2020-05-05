IN the current coronavirus crisis, the The Press would like to say a big THANK YOU to our unsung heroes – our loyal delivery agents who bring York’s news directly to the doorstep of newspaper readers.
This army of distributors is quietly maintaining a vital lifeline to everyone, especially those vulnerable readers who rely on our delivery service to keep connected.
With the UK in lockdown and many people separated from their loved ones, reliance on news has never been greater and just like other essential services our paper deliveries are key in keeping people and communities connected with all the latest news and updates.
We have had some heartwarming letters and emails from readers wishing to thank all our distributors for doing such an amazing job.
One reader said it’s the only thing she has to look forward to and couldn’t put in to words what receiving the paper meant, another commented on an act of kindness shown by a York agent over the Easter period.
To say thank you to the people who make it possible, we’re publishing a souvenir double page spread tomorrow (Wednesday) featuring 10 of our delivery agents and we’ll do the same next week, featuring another 10.
Readers, we present to you, your local delivery heroes of The Press.