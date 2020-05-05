THE RSPCA dealt with 1,327 wildlife incidents in East Yorkshire last year, 104 about hedgehogs, and is bracing for a surge in calls to rescue sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds as the breeding season starts.

This week marks the start of Hedgehog Awareness Week and newly released figures from the charity revealed it took in more of the prickly creatures into its rescue centres than any other wildlife last year.

More than 2,700 hedgehogs were admitted to RSPCA national wildlife centres last year with almost 12,000 coming through their doors in the past five years.

Traditionally, April starts to see more hedgehogs coming into the charity, as they leave hibernation in search of food and its rescue teams also see a surge in other wildlife in spring such as birds, as the breeding season gets underway.

Despite the lockdown, RSPCA rescue teams are continuing on the frontline as designated key workers and the charity has launched an emergency appeal to help it continue to rescue, rehabilitate and release the animals most in need through the crisis.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said: “Regardless of coronavirus, wild animals still need rescuing by the RSPCA and breeding season is the start of a really busy time for us.

“We’ll have lots of calls about baby birds, orphaned fox cubs and hedgehogs which have come out of hibernation and need help to build up their body weight.

“It’s Hedgehog Awareness Week which is very appropriate as these much-loved prickly creatures are the most frequent visitor to our wildlife centres.”

The most common reasons hedgehogs come into the RSPCA are because they are orphaned, underweight, injured or exhibiting abnormal behaviour indicative of ill health.

Since the start of the year and throughout lockdown, the RSPCA has responded to 10,817 incidents about wildlife, 540 of which have been about hedgehogs.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals like these and keep our animal hospitals and centres running for emergency treatment and round the clock care through these unprecedented times, donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid