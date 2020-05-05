A QUAD bike believed to have been stolen from North Yorkshire has been found by police - and two men arrested.

At about 1.30pm on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police officers stopped a white Mercedes Sprinter van on the bridge over the A1(M) at junction 48, Boroughbridge.

Officers searched the van and found a two quad bikes in the back - one of which was reported stolen in a burglary from a farm in the Craven area of North Yorkshire in July 2019, North Yorkshire Police said. They also found a small amount of cannabis, the force added.

It said one man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and another man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

The Sprinter van was seized, along with both quad bikes. The two arrested men - both aged 34 and from the Bradford area - were released under investigation, while inquiries continue.

Last week police urged residents of rural North Yorkshire to take extra precautions to secure their quad bikes, and remain vigilant. Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “Quite apart from its monetary value, the loss of a quad can have a really significant impact on a farm or other rural business – particularly in these difficult times, when farmers really cannot afford any further disruption.

“Police patrols in rural areas have not stopped, so if you see or hear anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call us. If a crime is in progress, or someone suspected of a crime is nearby – call 999. If you don’t need an emergency response, please report anything suspicious to us using the 101 phone number. Any piece of information could help us build up a picture and bring criminals to justice.”