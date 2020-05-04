FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene of a fire at a shop in Coppergate.
Crews were called to the scene at about 4.45pm and have not confirmed which building the fire is in.
Firefighters from York, Acomb and Huntington Fire Stations are on the scene.
The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Buses have been diverted.
Update to follow.
**Service Update**— First York (@FirstYork) May 4, 2020
Due to a Fire, Coppergate it currently closed. Our services are diverting via Fishergate Loop.
Service 10 are unable to serve Piccadilly at this time and will instead call at Merchantgate.