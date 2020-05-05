DOCTORS say they have seen a surge in people exercising since the start of the coronavirus lockdown - in what appears to be a silver lining for residents' health during the pandemic.

One GP said better physical health could be a "positive legacy" of the outbreak.

And a York surgery group has launched a citywide survey to find out more.

Haxby Group patient, 64-year-old Sheena Foxwell, is one of those taking part and said she had stopped exercising altogether - but rediscovered the benefits of working out during the lockdown.

Sheena said: “I’ve struggled with my weight for most of adult life. But as I’ve got older, I’ve just realised nobody else is going to look after my health, other than me.

“I normally am out and about quite a lot, but being in lockdown has meant I have lots more time. I was just looking idly around on Youtube and I've found loads of stuff.

“So consequently, my mood has really improved – I think this has been a combination of diet and exercise – but I’m really pleased and just hoping I can change myself enough and change my mindset which will be enough to keep it going.”

She added that she has also used relaxation activities to manage anxiety during the pandemic - and the lockdown has given her an opportunity to improve her eating habits too.

Doctors at the GP surgery suspect Sheena is not the only patients to see their mental and physical health affected by the current circumstances.

Prof Mike Holmes is a partner at the practice, as well as vice chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners where he is leading their coronavirus wellbeing response.

He said: “If there is a positive during this pandemic, it’s how many more people are benefitting from exercise.

“The health service has been trying to encourage people to exercise for decades as we know it has massive benefits on our health and wellbeing.

“So, how do we get people to exercise more? We ask them not to go out– it’s simple!"

He added: "Going out for half an hour’s exercise three times a week, unless they have been advised to shield at home of course, is really going to make a difference to our patients' health and wellbeing. We really would like to see people keep this up as a positive legacy of the pandemic.”

Prof Holmes said one patient has seen her average heart rate go down by 10 beats per minute since lockdown - which can indicate better health could be due to better sleep and more exercise.

He hopes the survey will reveal how much exercise people are doing, what type, and the impact on their health.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LBT5KKL to take part.