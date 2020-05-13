A COUPLE have hailed "real life superheroes" at York Hospital for ensuring they had precious time with their premature baby son before he died at just six days old.

Laura and Paul Morrison said doctors and nurses on the special care baby unit did their utmost to reassure and comfort them, and to care for their son Jack, after he was born 12 weeks early, weighing just 2lbs, 8ozs.

“Jack was cared for by the most amazing team of neo-natal nurses,” said Laura.

“These people are real life superheroes, doing miraculous work for babies like Jack, many of whom grow up to be healthy children and adults.

“We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for giving us the opportunity to make life long memories with our son, before he sadly passed away.”

Paul said: “They are absolute angels. They were so calm and reassuring.

“Four nurses even came to Jack’s funeral on their days off and they still ring us up to check if we’re OK.”

Paul, of Harrogate, said Laura went into labour before Christmas, just as they were returning along the A64 from a trip to the coast with their one-year-old daughter Pippa.

They rang their midwife, who told them to rush to the nearest hospital, and they drove to York Hospital, where staff found Laura was fully dilated and she quickly gave birth to Jack by emergency caesarean.

Paul said Jack went straight into the special care baby unit but seemed to be healthy and doing well for several days until he developed an E coli infection on the sixth day.

He said they had been told that this was one of the most common complications that can arise with a premature baby when the E coli leaks from the gut.

Jack had to be transferred in a special ambulance to Newcastle for specialist treatment, but he was unable to fight off the infection because of a weak immune system and died there on December 29.

The couple have already raised almost £5,000 for the unit since Jack’s death, with the money available to buy equipment or items to make other families’ stay in the unit more comfortable.

Now they are backing a fresh appeal being organised by a group of Leeds United fans, including Paul, who dub themselves Leeds That, to raise money for the unit and also for Orb Community Arts in Knaresborough.

A Leeds That spokesman said the fundraising was in memory of Jack and also of Stuart Weller, the father of another member who had passed away in January after having lived with Parkinson’s for 15 years.

He said the group was asking for donations in return for a place in a prize draw to win a "fantastic" collection of prizes including Leeds shirts signed by Jermaine Beckford and Pablo Hernandez, a Yorkshire Cricket shirt signed by Tim Bresnan, a custom Kalvin Phillips funko, books signed by Andrew Dalton and Bryn Law as well as DVDs signed by Lee Hicken and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

l Anyone who is wanting to support the fans’ big fundraising drive should go to www.leedsthat.com/donate to pledge £5 or more to the two chosen charities.