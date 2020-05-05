WORK to redevelop York's Guildhall continues through the coronavirus pandemic.

Contractors are working on the site alongside the River Ouse - following social distancing rules.

Council leader Keith Aspden said it is essential that work continues on the £20m project, saying it will be key to the city's recovery from the lockdown.

And Cllr Nigel Ayre said despite the lockdown, 90 per cent of the work scheduled to take place in April on site was completed.

The development is still due to open in spring 2021 - and feature office space, a cafe, riverside restaurant and public spaces.

It is expected to boost the city's economy by £848,000 a year.

Cllr Ayre said: “I'm delighted with the progress we're seeing take place at the Guildhall, demonstrating what good partnership and site management can accomplish.

"The project has managed to progress whilst implementing government social distancing restrictions, and the team has achieved 90 per cent of all scheduled work on site in the last month.

"Despite the extraordinary events of floods and pandemics - I'm pleased that work continues to go ahead, placing in one of the city's most famous buildings, back at the heart of York's economic, social and civic life.”

Cllr Aspden said the council is creating plans to recover from the lockdown.

He said: “It is essential for York’s recovery that we continue to work together to deliver key regeneration projects like the Guildhall and York Central.

"These projects are central to our ambitions for inclusive growth, new public spaces and better housing, which are now more important than ever.”

Demolition work is due to be completed on site soon and this will be followed by reconstruction of the new North Range, including supporting infrastructure for the tower.