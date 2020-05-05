A FISH and chip take-away which closed when lockdown was announced has re-opened its doors.

Jaz and Dave Dhesi, owners of the Happy Haddock Fish & Chips takeaway, have installed perspex screens internally to protect customers and staff, and are allowing one person in at a time.

"There has been a lot of change really," said Jaz. "It's running on a limited staff. We closed initially on March 23. We wanted to be safe for ourselves and our customers. We have now just opened, a month later, on April 24.

"We have been quite busy. All our customers are telling us they have missed us and that it is brilliant we are re-opening and providing the service. The set-up is working well."

The take-away is in a layby on the A19 at Deighton, where there are now two-metre safety signs up for those queuing outside.

"We normally do fish to order but at busy times we are able to make sure there's plenty of fish in to get people in and out," said Jaz.

The couple who have had the business since 2006, have taken advantage of The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign to help promote their re-launch.

"We would really like to thank the customers for coming out and continuing to purchase from us and keep our business going, and supporting us through this," added Jaz. "It was lovely to see our regular customers and it has given us and them some kind of normality."

Happy Haddock will be open initially from 4.30pm to 7.30pm Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4pm to 8pm Fridays; and 11.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturdays.

The Press is supporting family-run and independent businesses by offering free adverts to help promote their services during the Covid-19. To claim a free advert email Nicola Haigh at nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk