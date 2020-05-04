ARMED police have attended a major incident in York's Leeman Road this afternoon.
Unarmed officers are curently standing guard at the front and back of a block of flats in the road, 200 metres beyond the National Railway Museum.
There are also reports of a police helicopter hovering overhead earlier this afternoon.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers attended reports of a disturbance in the Leeman Road area.
“Officers have attended and are currently at the scene,” he added.
More to follow.
