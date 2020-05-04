A BAKER’S shop in York city centre reopens tomorrow, more than a month after being closed as part of the national lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus.

Cooplands Bakers in Davygate will now be opening daily from 8am until 4.30pm, but the family firm’s other city centre shop, in Low Ousegate, remains closed and is unlikely to reopen while the lockdown is still going on, according to a spokeswoman.