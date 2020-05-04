A BAKER’S shop in York city centre reopens tomorrow, more than a month after being closed as part of the national lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus.
Cooplands Bakers in Davygate will now be opening daily from 8am until 4.30pm, but the family firm’s other city centre shop, in Low Ousegate, remains closed and is unlikely to reopen while the lockdown is still going on, according to a spokeswoman.
“We are continuing to visit closed shops and their surrounding areas on a regular basis to assess community activity,” she said.
“We follow Public Health’s advice for food businesses and monitor updates to this on a daily basis. “Multiple risk assessments have been carried out and our HACCP procedures have been updated.
“We have introduced 23 measures across the business to ensure the safety of the staff while in the workplace and customers while in the shops.
“We have installed perspex safety screens on the counters and have strict social distancing procedures in place.
“ Our safety measures are being audited on a regular basis by our compliance team.”