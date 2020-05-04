A LOCAL residential treatment centre will begin running a designated clinic for potential Coronavirus patients from today it has been confirmed.

Selby Town Primary Care Network (PCN) has been granted permission to use Worsley Court, the NHS building situated next to Selby War Memorial Hospital, to run a designated clinic for patients thought to have Covid-19.

The site is set to open today, (May 4), following the advice from NHS England and NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group that GP practices must try to provide separate areas for symptomatic patients.

This should mean that vulnerable patients needing to see their GP for non-Covid related essential healthcare can do so more safely.

Worsley Court, formerly a residential treatment centre, has been converted into a fully functioning GP clinic, equipped with diagnostic equipment, oxygen and a defibrillator.

The clinic will assess and treat patients who have Covid-19 symptoms, or who may have had exposure to the coronavirus but need to see a doctor for other reasons. The clinical team will also provide a limited visiting service for symptomatic patients who cannot leave their homes or get to the centre, but for whom a face to face assessment is essential.

But, this is not a test centre, and there are no facilities for testing people for coronavirus.

The clinic will run Monday to Friday from 08.30am – 18.00pm and will be staffed by clinicians from Beech Tree Surgery and Scott Road Medical Centre.

Patients should phone their GP Practice as normal where their problem will be assessed by telephone in the first instance. Only those patients who cannot be dealt with on the phone and who need to see a clinician will be given an appointment at the Covid-19 clinic. A separate arrangement is in place for patients of Posterngate Surgery, which is not affected by these changes.

Dr Nicholas Jackson, Clinical Director of the Selby Town Primary Care Network said: “The new site will enable us to provide separated care for those exposed to coronavirus in the safest way possible. We want patients to know that their GP practice is continuing to run safe, non-covid related health services for those who need them and should be contacted if there is a concern.

“We want to say a huge thank you to patients and the public for their patience and understanding with new ways of working.”