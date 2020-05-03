TWO people have been arrested after a car crashed in the North York Moors.
North Yorkshire Police said a man, who was one of the vehicle's occupants, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
It happened on Knott Road, north of Rosedale Abbey, at around 1pm on Saturday and involved one car - a blue Audi A3, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force said: "One of the vehicle’s occupants, a 21-year-old male, was transported to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Two other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and released under investigation."
If you witnessed the car prior to the crash, have dashcam footage or any other information which could assist the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185, or email: Julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number: 12200072984.
