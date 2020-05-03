SIX more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The additional fatalities takes the total number of deaths at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital to 135.
NHS England said that nationwide, a further 327 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 21,180.
Patients were aged between 46 and 101-years-old. Seventeen of the 327 patients (aged between 47 and 97-years-old) had no known underlying health condition.
