A BLAZE which destroyed a caravan in a village near York is believed to have been started deliberately.
Fire crews from Huntington and Acomb were called to reports of a caravan alight in a field in Sutton-on-the-Forest at about 4.40pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said this resulted in the caravan being "totally destroyed."
The fire was allowed to burn out under the supervision of the land owner.
"The cause is believed to be deliberate," the spokesperson added.
Comments are closed on this article.