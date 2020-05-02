MORE people in York have been sharing pictures of excessively large chips that they found with their tea in lockdown.

Lillia Boyce, aged six, had an eight-inch chip in her take away tea on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Jackson Henry Harrison, also aged six, found a very large chip on his tea plate at his grandma's house.

Lee Potter sent in this picture of a chip he found.

Over the course of this week, residents from around the city have been discovering large chips while eating their tea in lockdown.