MORE people in York have been sharing pictures of excessively large chips that they found with their tea in lockdown.
Lillia Boyce, aged six, had an eight-inch chip in her take away tea on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Jackson Henry Harrison, also aged six, found a very large chip on his tea plate at his grandma's house.
Lee Potter sent in this picture of a chip he found.
Over the course of this week, residents from around the city have been discovering large chips while eating their tea in lockdown.
Comments are closed on this article.