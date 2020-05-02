FIVE more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The additional fatalities takes the total number of deaths at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital to 129.
NHS England said that nationwide, a further 370 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,853.
Patients were aged between 38 and 100-years-old. Twenty five of the 370 patients (aged between 43 and 91-years-old) had no known underlying health condition.
