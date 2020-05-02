POLICE are urging dog owners to be vigilant after an alleged attempted dognapping in North Yorkshire.
Sergeant Andy Graham, of North Yorkshire Police, said the incident happened in Knaresborough at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.
He tweeted: "We've been made aware by @KnaresboroughOL of a possible attempt ‘dognapping’.
"A female walking 2 dogs in Knaresborough was approached by a thin tall white male in a white van who attempted to take her dogs. The victim cannot say exactly where this was, however, the route suggests a side street off High Street Castle side. No further details are known. There were no witnesses and no CCTV that we know of as the location isn’t known."
He said the dogs were not taken.
"Please be vigilant when out walking with dogs and report any suspicions to NYP," he added.
