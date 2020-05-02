AN INTERACTIVE map allows people to find out how many coronavirus deaths have been recorded in their local area.

The map is included in the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) report.

The ONS has analysed details of the 20,283 deaths that occurred in England and Wales between March 1 and April 17, and which were registered by April 18, where coronavirus was involved.

Researchers have found that people living in more deprived areas are dying at more than double the rate of those in less deprived areas.

You can enter a postcode in to the map to check near you.

Search for your area by visiting the ONS website here.

The data for York shows one death in each of these areas: York City Centre; Acomb; Clifton Without & Skelton; Fulford Road and Clementhorpe; Fulford, Heslington and University; Holgate East, Holgate West; Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood.

It shows two deaths were recorded in the Haxby, Wigginton, Huntington, Osbaldwick areas and also in Rawcliffe and Clifton South.

Three deaths were recorded in both Heworth North and Stockton and South Bank and Dringhouses areas, four in the Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake area, five in the Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe area and seven in the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park area.