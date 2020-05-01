YORK Racecourse has announced the cancellation of more race meetings because of the coronavirus crisis.

It said tonight that no meetings would take place in June, including the Macmillan Charity Meeting, which has raised millions of pounds for the charity over the years.

It said the decision followed confirmation by the British Horseracing Authority that there would be no horseracing meetings in front of a paying crowd, nationwide, until at least Wednesday July 1.

Meetings in May - including the Dante Festival on May 13,14 and 15 - had already been cancelled, but the racecourse said it was now also cancelling both days of the Macmillan Charity Meeting, scheduled for Friday June12 and Saturday June 13, and another meeting on Saturday June 27.

It said: "Whilst this is a disappointing decision for racegoers, racing professionals, all of us at York Racecourse and many in the wider City, we all appreciate that public health must be everyone’s priority."

It said that because racedays in July and, notably, the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival in late August, occurred after the current date of suspension, any bookings made for these meetings were still valid.

It said customers who booked direct with York Racecourse were entitled to a full refund, but added: "The revenue from gate receipts is vital to the ongoing well-being of York Racecourse; it helps fund the prize money which regularly attracts the star horses and jockeys and is the life blood of racing stables, it contributes towards the facilities for all to enjoy and keeps together the team that work to deliver the racedays.

"So, we are requesting that our racegoers simply allow us to transfer their existing bookings to May and June 2021. This would mean a price freeze on what we hope is a regular event and that no further action is required by the customer. Any 2021 badges/tickets will be sent out next Spring.

"The provisional dates for next season are as follows, The Dante Festival 2021 would run on Wednesday 12th; Thursday 13th and Friday 14th May, with the first Saturday Meeting being 22nd May. The 50th Macmillan Charity Meeting would happen on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th June, with Summer Music Saturday run on 26th June 2021.

Ne"xt year will mark the 50th staging of Britain’s biggest Charity Raceday and will add to the more than £8 million already raised for Macmillan and other good causes. For music fans, whilst we have yet to confirm a music act for thirteen months time, it is always a fun day and you will retain the right to a full refund, once you know the act that has been booked.

"It is understood that not everyone will be in a position to offer us this support, so only if you require a refund, please contact the team by email to request that refund. To help us to help you, please include a copy of your original confirmation email as that will include important information such as your order number and postcode. Please then use the dedicated email; refunds@yorkracecourse.co.uk

"To allow time for racegoers to consider this request, the refund process will begin in due course. Thereafter, the team will work through requests in chronological order of racedays, so thank you in advance for your patience.

"This refund process is already underway and customers who booked for Wednesday 13th May should start to see the refund appearing a valid card, used for the original transaction, by the end of next week (w/c 4th May). Please note the team will contact customers directly with any queries over the processing of a refund.

"If you have purchased your admission through a third party such as Racing Breaks, please contact the original point of purchase to process a refund.

"Those who have booked a Private Box or a table in one of our restaurants also have the option to transfer the booking to 2021 or to receive a refund. Hospitality customers will be contacted directly by the team, however any urgent messages can be sent by email to events@yorkracecoursehospitality.co.uk."