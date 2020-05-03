COUNCIL leaders have praised residents for obeying government guidance to help slow the spread of coronavirus - and urged them to keep up the good work.

York was named as one of the best cities for keeping to social distancing advice - according to research by Google.

Deputy leader of City of York Council Andy D'Agorne is encouraging residents to take care when doing their daily exercise - and said the local authority is constantly reviewing its actions to help people and businesses.

He said: “It is important for people to plan their route when running or using their bike for strenuous exercise to avoid busy areas and narrow shared paths where possible.

“It has been great to see how York’s residents have come together over the past weeks to help one another.

"We are continually evaluating our services to ensure we are doing everything possible to help residents and businesses, whilst following government guidelines as the safety of residents and staff is paramount at this time.”

Leader of the council Keith Aspden encouraged people to also watch the authority's online meetings - the first of which will take place on Thursday.

The council is asking people to continue to follow government advice not to travel unnecessarily, maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly.