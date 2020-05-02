HALF of York’s 36 care homes have reported coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic began, according to the latest figures.

Public Health England (PHE) says there have been 18 outbreaks reported at care homes in York between March 17 and April 21 this year - the most recent data available.

It says 50 per cent of York's 36 care homes have reported an outbreak.

PHE adds that individual care homes are only included in the data once - so if any of the homes has had more than one outbreak, only the first is included.

Nine people with coronavirus have died in care homes in the city up to April 17, according to the latest Government figures. That number does not include care home residents who died after they were taken to hospital.

The statistics do not reveal whether any homes currently have the virus.

Barchester, which runs care homes in the city, confirmed its Meadowbeck and Mulberry Court homes had seen cases of coronavirus.

In a statement it said: “We can confirm that there have been cases of Covid-19 at these homes. Both are in regular contact with Public Health England and the local authority.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff is our utmost priority and we are closely following the latest medical advice.

“We respect the privacy of our residents and staff in all matters and can therefore make no further comment on these cases.

“In regards to admissions we are playing our part in supporting the wider care sector and as such these homes remain open to new residents, however we are applying strict admissions procedures.

“Any new admission that comes into a home will be screened for symptoms of Covid-19, and if appropriate to move in, will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Our staff are trained in these practices, and we are confident that the right procedures will be followed to keep everyone as safe and well as possible.

“By staying open we are standing shoulder to shoulder with the NHS and the whole of the care sector in the battle against Covid-19.”

Only Sheffield is worse affected than York in Yorkshire for care home outbreaks - with outbreaks in 53 per cent of its homes.

Selby district has seen outbreaks in 12 per cent of its 25 homes and Ryedale has seen outbreaks in three of its 15 homes.

Wellburn Care Homes said it had not had any cases in its three York homes. National chair Rachel Beckett said: “We have just been extremely fortunate. I don’t think there is a magic bullet. We have just tried to cover every base.”

All her homes went into lockdown a week ahead of the Government’s orders, they stocked up on PPE early and they use special machines daily to clean rooms.