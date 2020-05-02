COUNCIL leaders have written to the government asking for advice on reopening rubbish tips - as many other local authorities open their own household waste recycling centres this weekend.

Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for Local Government, said on Tuesday he is asking councils to reopen tips.

And a number of household waste recycling centres have reopened - with East Riding of Yorkshire Council announcing its 10 tips will open from Monday.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, City of York Council executive member for the environment, said at a meeting on Tuesday that tips in York will not reopen yet -because residents could be fined by the police if the trip is classed as non-essential travel.

She wrote to Mr Jenrick on Friday asking for clear guidance to get the sites open.

Cllr Widdowson said: “We’re really keen, as I know residents are, that the household waste and recycling centres are open to the public as soon as possible.

"For this to happen, councils require clear guidance, as do the police and the public, in regard to what constitutes an essential journey to a household waste recycling centre.

"This will help prevent unnecessary risk to staff, and allow the police to maintain the rules on essential travel with clarity."

She said there has been a rise in flytipping nationally - and that "robust safety measures and crowd management" will be needed for the sites to reopen.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced it will reopen its household waste recycling centres on Monday - for use only if waste cannot be stored at home.

And rules will be put in place - admitting only cars and small vans and only one person per vehicle.

Leader of East Riding Council Richard Burton said: “We have listened to residents’ concerns about waste building up at home during the lockdown, and now, following the latest Government guidance, we are now in a position to reopen our household waste recycling sites from next week.

“But we need residents to follow the strict new measures put in place in order to protect both those visiting and the staff on site – and only make the journey if it’s absolutely necessary.

“Please also be careful about when you choose to visit. We are expecting long waiting times so we’d ask residents to please be patient and please listen to any guidance from staff.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Robert Jenrick MP said: "I am asking councils to plan the organised reopening of household waste collection sites. I expect this to happen over the coming weeks, and I will be publishing amended guidance shortly."