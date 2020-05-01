A MAN who robbed a bank in North Yorkshire and threatened staff with a 'shoot to kill' note has been jailed for nearly four years – less than a month after the robbery took place.

On April 6, a man wearing a black beanie hat and a black scarf round his mouth passed a note to staff reading ‘shoot to kill’ and ‘put £5,000 in the bag’ at the Co-operative Bank in Prospect Crescent, Harrogate. The man kept one hand behind his back, inside the back of his trousers, suggesting he had a gun. He made off with thousands of pounds in cash.