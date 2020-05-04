A YORK-BASED education technology company is helping schools to benefit from a partnership between the government and tech giants, Google and Microsoft, to improve remote education.

Vital York Limited, based in Huntington, is assisting in the roll-out of the Department for Education’s (DfE) programme to give schools access to education platforms during lockdown.

As one of just 32 accredited firms across the UK, Vital York will provide expert technical support to qualifying schools, getting them set up on Google’s G Suite education platform, whilst Vital’s partner company, Academia, will provide Microsoft Office 365 set-ups.

Schools will also receive free training on how to use the resources most effectively. The DfE also stated that the scheme will include online resources, support set up, webinars and peer to peer support between schools.

Managing Director of Vital York Limited, Steve Pattison, said: “This is a challenging time for schools, teachers, parents and students and this initiative by the DfE provides vital support to schools seeking to enable remote learning. As an experienced provider of education technology to schools, academies and Trusts, we are well-placed to support the roll out of remote learning technology to other eligible education establishments who need it.

“As an accredited partner, we will work with schools and academies to get everything set up, safely and securely, as quickly as possible.”

Schools can apply for government-funded support through The Key for School Leaders to get set up on one of two free-to-use digital education platforms: G Suite for Education or Office 365 Education. The guidance walks schools through the key assets of both Google and Microsoft’s platforms and provides an option to register for Government-funded expert support in getting these platforms set up.