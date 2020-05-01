THE saga continues in York, as another resident finds a large chip with their tea.
This time, the chip came from Mr Chippy, a fish and chip shop located in Church Street.
Claire Gibb, who found the chip as she tucked into her meal, said: "It was almost the length of my fish."
Over the course of this week, residents from around the city have been discovering large chips while eating their tea in lock down.
The largest of these chips, found by Oliver Dale on Tuesday, measured at 7-inches in length.
