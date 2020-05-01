AN ANNUAL pet show, hosted by the RSPCA, has been forced to move online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the big draws of the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch Easter Fair is the annual pet show. However, with lockdown in full effect, the fair had to be cancelled along with all of its activities.

Now, with the help of a team of local web developers, the show is moving online

Marie Sandall, animal care supervisor at the York Animal Home, said: “Going online has meant we can involve lots of pet owners who couldn’t bring their animals to the show.

“We think people are really going to get a kick out of seeing all the pets online.”

There will be categories in the show for dogs, cats, small animals, farm animals, and exotic animals.

The RSPCA will be sharing some of the entrants online during the month. There will be galleries and videos of all the winners and runners up after voting.

Entries for the pet show, which cost £5, are now open. These can be submitted until May 22, with winners announced on May 25.

The home has had support from See Green, who re-designed their website.

Peter Gorbert, RSPCA York branch manager, said: “One of the biggest challenges facing any charity that’s trying to raise funds online, is how to make their ideas work on a practical level.

“Thankfully we had the fantastic team at See Green completely redesign our website and that meant we had the digital fundraising systems in place.”

Anne Taylor, director of See Green, said: “We absolutely loved working alongside our local RSPCA.”

To enter an animal into the pet show, visit: bit.ly/2VSqyHw