A SCHOOL in North Yorkshire has launched a radio station to keep staff and students in touch during lockdown.

The Outwood academy trust, which includes Outwood Academy Easingwold, has launched a radio station featuring shows and podcasts across the week to inform, educate and entertain the listeners, with regular competitions and features like Guess The Sound, and staff desert island discs.

Stu Winder, the man behind the station, said: “I am thrilled to get Outwood Radio up and running.

“There has been such a buzz on social media from both staff and students since word got out that this was in the works and it has just made me more determined to make it a success.”

Mr Winder has former radio presenting experience, having presented the main weekend show on local radio station Tempo FM for two years, in addition to presenting weekday shows and also presented online radio to American audiences.

His voice may also be recognised by many non-Outwood listeners, as he has done voiceover work for radio stations around the globe.

Mr Winder is hopeful that the station can do more than just keeping people informed about Outwood-related business.

There will be live discussions on mental wellbeing, with tips for students and staff on how to keep a positive outlook.

He added: “While obviously one of the main purposes of this is to keep both staff and students up to date with anything and everything Outwood, this is a radio station for anyone to listen to and we see this as a chance to bring a bit of enthusiasm and company to those who may be finding this particularly hard.

“I will be doing the Breakfast show daily between 9am and 10am, and I want to help people start their day with a smile.

“We are all in this together and I want to make sure everyone feels supported through this.”

Using his connections in the industry, Mr Winder is hopeful of getting current and former professional radio DJs to host guest slots.

These will be announced once confirmed.

Students will also be able to listen in for help with work, as well as all things Google Classroom.

The all-important links you’ll need to listen to Outwood Radio are:

l Website: https://www.radioking.com/radio/outwood-radio

l MP3: https://www.radioking.com/play/outwood-radio

l iTunes: https://www.radioking.com/api/radio/outwood-radio.m3u

l Windows Media Player: https://www.radioking.com/api/radio/outwood-radio.asx

You can also find the Radio Player and link on each Outwood academy facebook page and their own website.