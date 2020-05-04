SAMARITANS in York have seen a surge in calls from domestic abuse victims and people feeling suicidal from the effect of weeks in lockdown.

The small team of volunteers who work from the Samaritans office in Nunnery Lane had expected to be busy as the coronavirus tightened its grip, forcing some out of work and leaving many others cooped up at home.

But even so they have been taken aback by the sheer number of calls they are receiving, admitted Samaritan Steve Angle.

"The big thing we have been seeing is domestic violence calls," he said.

"We've also seen a huge increase in calls from autistic people who are finding it difficult to cope with the change in their lives.

"And there have been mental health issues too - people calling with anxiety and other mental health-related issues."

That includes an increase in calls from people who talk about wanting to end their own lives, he added. "A lot more people are talking to us about that at the moment."

The surge in calls comes as the number of Samaritans volunteers in York has itself been hit by the coronavirus.

Up to 25 per cent of Samaritans volunteers in York have had to go into self-isolation, Steve said, so are unable to work shifts from the Nunnery Lane office.

But he stressed that other volunteers had stepped in to fill shifts and ensure that normal service could continue.

"It has been amazing the way that everyone has pulled together," he said. "I'm doing an extra shift a week, and a lot of my colleagues are doing the same."

At a time of national crisis like this, he said, the work of the Samaritans was more vital than ever.

That was confirmed when, at the beginning of lockdown in March, Samaritans volunteers were granted ‘key worker’ status so they could travel into their local offices to keep the service going.

Samaritans are there to listen only. They have a strict policy of confidentiality - and also of non-intervention.

That applies, for example, when someone calls and says they are thinking of taking their own life. Samaritans will listen and try to make the caller see things in a different way, Steve said. But they will not call for an ambulance without the caller's permission.

The same applies in domestic violence situations.

"We do everything we can to protect our callers, and we would always try to defuse any potentially difficult situation," Steve said. "But we cannot break confidentiality. With their permission, however, we can signpost people to specialists. We can help."

The increase in calls during lockdown comes as Samaritans have just launched - with charities Mind, Hospice UK and Shout and in conjunction with William & Kate's Royal Foundation - a new 'Our Frontline' service to provide mental health support for frontline key workers in the NHS and the care sector who are fighting coronavirus.

"We're still breaking in the new service, but we hope it will make a real difference to frontline workers who are under enormous pressure at the moment," Steve said.

But - as has happened with other charities - donations to the organisation have been hit as lockdown has affected normal fundraising activities, such as regular tin-rattling in York.

The Samaritans have launched an 'emergency appeal' for donations. "We're asking people to support the Samaritans so that we are able to support people who need us," Steve said.