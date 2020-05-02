A PHOTOGRAPHER has been capturing daily life during the Covid-19 lockdown in York.

People featured in Lucy Bedford’s Doorstep Portraits project include volunteers preparing food parcels, cyclist couriers delivering supplies to vulnerable residents, a nurse at York Hospital, a midwife and a funeral director.

A scene of neighbours sharing a socially-distanced drink from their balconies during a singalong in Bishopthorpe Road is also in the growing collection of images. Other photographs are portraits of individuals and families on their doorsteps.

Lucy, a mother-of-two from Bishopthorpe, is taking the photographs during her daily exercise or while delivering supplies to a friend who is self-isolating.

She said her photography work had grown as a side line after she was asked to photograph a friend’s family celebration about four years ago.

Since then she has captured christenings, weddings and family life, and has exhibited her work at Angel on the Green.

Each photograph in the Doorstep Portraits project is taken with the subject’s permission, and is captioned with the date.

“This has had a really good response,” said Lucy. “One person I asked said ‘But we are boring. We are not doing anything’.

“But, no one is boring. Everyone has a story to tell.

“It is documenting a snapshot of how we are at this moment, who we are as people, what we are doing - people staying at home are doing a huge effort to keep everyone safe.

The images feature on Lucy’s Instagram and Facebook page lucybedfordphotography