Today is the last day to add views to the urgent inquiry into what action hospitality and tourism will need to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
The All Party Parliamentary Group for Hospitality and Tourism inquiry is looking into what measures businesses in these two sectors will need to reopen, recover and succeed in the months and years to come.
The inquiry aims to guide Government by providing forward-looking recommendations as it moves to thinking about recovery.
The consultation has asked what support measures businesses want from Government, while considering the operational challenges when businesses look to reopen.
It aims to publish its findings and report by the middle of May, ahead of any planned reopening.
Businesses have until 5pm to respond to rclifford@ukhospitality.org.uk.