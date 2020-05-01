A NEW web platform has been set up to allow people to share their stories and build up a personal online portfolio.

The platform, TellAStory, was set up by Phil Swainston of York and his partner, Victoria Danielsson, who originates from Stockholm in Sweden.

Phil said: “The concept of the website was always clear to us, to achieve an online portfolio of personal accounts, cherished memories, local legends and much more.”

The platform has had entries from countries all over the world, including America and Australia.

Phil said: “We want to get worldwide coverage if we can, from all corners of the globe.”

With the current global health emergency due to Covid-19, the TellAStory team have set up the ‘Dear Diary’ section, which allows people to document what they are going through.

Phil said: “I believe that during these difficult times it is more important than ever to document what the general public are going through and how they are affected by the vast differences to their everyday lives.”

“In an age where social media is king, our service is focused on saving and sharing peoples thoughts, experiences and stories for future generations to get a true understanding of what it was actually like in the here and now for all of us.

“We would like to ask for your help in announcing our network to document the true story of Covid19, told by the wonderful people of our outstanding city.”

To view the TellAStory platform and share your story, visit: www.tellastory.io