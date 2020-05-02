PUPILS from 24 schools across a York-based academy trust are coming together to take part in an ambitious charity challenge – to Run Around the World.

Ebor Academy Trust has schools in York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and The Humber.

“We believe this will be an enjoyable distraction in these unsettling times,” said chief executive Gail Brown.

“If 6,000 of our pupils, plus 500 others – staff, governors, friends and family – take part and run, walk, cycle or wheel just 200 metres per day during each day in May, we will collectively have travelled over 40,000km. And that’s the distance right around the planet!

“There are many physical and mental benefits of being active and keeping fit. Regular exercise combats stress and helps you sleep at night,” said Mrs Brown.

Distances travelled every day can be easily logged using an online form, which also means progress can be tracked on a map.

A sponsorship page (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eborworldrun), has been set up for wellwishers who might want to support the activity. All donations will go to charities that support the NHS.

Mrs Brown said: “This is a fun event and we hope our pupils, members of our school communities – and anyone else who might want to join – will enjoy what will be a big adventure and a great exercise in teamwork.”

Mrs Brown, who was formerly the senior executive head teacher at Ebor, took over at the helm from Richard Ludlow as chief exec at the start of February this year.

Ebor was set up in December 2013 and Mr Ludlow was the Trust’s CEO but initially he combined it with being head teacher of Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy.

He had been head at the Strensall primary since 2004 and the new head, Sarah Wright, took over in 2016, when Mr Ludlow became CEO full time.

Today, alongside Robert Wilkinson, Ebor schools, in York also include Hob Moor, Hob Moor Oaks and Lakeside Primary Academies, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.