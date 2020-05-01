A MAN from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award after organising an online gaming tournament involving professional footballers.

Chris Chelin, who lives in Clifton, works at a property management organisation in the city.

As his work is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris decided that he wanted to put his time in lock down to good use.

He got in contact with some professional footballers to see if they would like to take part in an online gaming tournament.

Eventually, Chris managed to get 64 professional footballers involved, including Premier League players James Maddison and Andros Townsend.

Players from European clubs, such as FC Schalke 04 in Germany, were also involved.

Chris, 33, said: “The way it took off was amazing. I was very suprised by it all.

“I didn’t expect these high-profile players to get involved.

“The tournament was a way to relieve the boredom of the players and of football fans and to engage between fans and players.”

The tournament was played on FIFA 20 on the Playstation Four platform, and was set up to raise funds for the NHS.

In total, the tournament has raised around £11,000, which has smashed Chris’ original target of £1,000.

Chris has been nominated for the Charity Fundraiser award by his friend, Miles Pote.

Miles said: “Chris did an absolutely cracking job with the tournament, it was such a selfless act.

“It takes a lot of effort and time to do something as great as this, myself and our group of friends are all incredibly proud of him.”

On receiving the nomination, Chris said: “I didn’t expect anything like this when I set the tournament up.

“However, it is nice to get recognition for it and hopefully the money we have raised will help the NHS through these difficult times.”

