THE number of crashes involving cars and bikes has gone up under lockdown.

According to North Yorkshire Police, the proportion of collisions involving pedal cyclists in the county has risen from 20 per cent to 27 per cent.

The figures are based on a comparison between the same four weeks in 2019 and 2020 and involve crashes involving cyclists only, cyclists and pedestrians and those involving a cyclist and one or more vehicles.

It coincides with quieter roads but an increase in excessive traffic speeds recorded by North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police, City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council, who are part of North Yorkshire’s 95Alive initiative, are joining forces to urge drivers and cyclists to “share the road, follow the rules” to keep each other safe this weekend.

They are urging cyclists to:

Follow Government measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 which allow “one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household”. The government goes on to say: “When doing this you must minimise the time you are out of your home and stay at least two metres away from anyone else that isn’t from your household.”

Remember that less traffic does not always mean safer traffic, so plan routes accordingly especially if you’re cycling with children and consider using cycle paths. Make it easier for vehicles to pass you safely by filtering down to single file.

See and be seen – wear protective clothing that makes you visible, focus on your surroundings at all times and communicate with other road users with hand signals when turning

They are also urging drivers to:

Stick to the rules of the road and only make essential journeys. The rules of the road, including speed limits, continue to be enforced as normal.

Give cyclists 1.5m when passing and only overtake when it’s safe to do so.

Expect the unexpected, especially on narrow country roads. And bear in mind that some cyclists have less experience of road riding than others.

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Kirsten Aldridge said: “We’ve seen a lot more cyclists using our roads recently, from young families and novices to experienced riders. The number of collisions involving cyclists has also sadly risen during this time. But if drivers and cyclists remember to share the road and stick to the rules this weekend, their risk of being involved in a serious crash can be significantly reduced.”

Deputy leader of City of York Council, Councillor Andy D’Agorne said: “It’s vital, now more than ever, that we all share the road and treat each other with care and respect to ensure the NHS is not put under more stress.

“All road users need to look out for one another, especially with the influx of people exercising daily, whether that is walking, running or cycling, following the social distancing guidance. This may mean that cyclists sometimes use roads when there are cycle paths to ensure they give pedestrians the required space. If everyone shares the road and follows the rules we can keep each other safe.”

And North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Road Safety, said: “Road safety is a priority for the County Council. We work closely with other local authorities, emergency services and other agencies in the 95 Alive road safety partnership to make sure our roads are as safe as they can be.

"We fully understand why many people wish to cycle during this period of lockdown, and so we urge all road users to be especially vigilant and to keep to the rules in order to minimise the risk of collision.”