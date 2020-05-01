YORK has recorded a sharp drop in cancer referrals - sparking concern from GPs.

NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) cancer lead, Dr Daniel Cottingham, told The Press that the two-week referral rate for cancer appointments across the city has fallen by around 70 per cent - in line with the national average.

Dr Cottingham said the figures were "very concerning" but he stressed that there are virtual appointments available for people to speak to GPs if they are worried.

He said: “We are still working through virtual measures to speak to patients who are concerned, talking through their symptoms, before referring them for further treatment.

“We are also working with private medical companies such as Nuffield who are carrying out chemotherapy and cancer surgeries.”

The York figures come after a national NHS survey found one in 10 people would not contact their GP even if they had a lump or a new mole which did not go away after a week.

Dr Cottingham urged people to contact their local GPs if they needed to.

Dr Nigel Wells, clinical chair of NHS Vale of York CCG, said the fall in referrals was concerning and that people needed to be reassured that cancer services are still running in the city.

He said: “It is extremely worrying to see a decline in cancer referrals and we want to reassure people that services in York are continuing to run safely for those who need them.

“We urge people to contact their GP if they are concerned about unusual persistent changes to their health or are experiencing the signs of cancer.

“The sooner cancer is diagnosed the more likely its treatment will be a success - and so even whilst the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic, it’s vital that the people who notice cancer symptoms continue to seek help.

“We understand that people might be worried about leaving their home at this time but virtual appointments are available and everyone is working hard to ensure that patients can safely access essential services such as cancer checks and urgent surgery.

"Signs and symptoms of cancer can include the sudden appearance of a lump, blood in your urine, or a change to your usual bowel habits."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said at his press conference yesterday that the NHS will be able to deal with all cancer treatments.

To find out more, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/cancer/symptoms.