THE family of a York man who died earlier this week is being urged to come forward by York Coroner’s Office.
North Yorkshire Police said that the office had issued an appeal to try to find the family of 51-year-old Russell John Parker.
A spokesperson said Mr Parker died at his home in Kingsway North, Clifton, on Monday.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death,” they said.
They said that inquiries which had been conducted so far on behalf of the coroner had not been successful in attempts to trace any of Mr Parker’s next of kin.
It was believed that some family members could be in the Tickhill area, which is near Doncaster.
The spokesperson urged anyone who was a relative of Mr Parker, or anyone who knew a member of his family, to contact the coroner’s office on 01609 643123.
Comments are closed on this article.