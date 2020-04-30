TWO long-serving ambulance staff members have died after contracting Covid-19.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement that an emergency medical technician from North Yorkshire died on Tuesday.

In a statement it said: "It is with very great sadness that we can confirm that two long-serving Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) colleagues have died this week, having contracted COVID-19.

"The Advanced Emergency Medical Technician from North Yorkshire and Specialist Paramedic from West Yorkshire, whose families have asked that they are not named, sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 28 and Thursday 30 April respectively.

"Both colleagues had worked tirelessly for many years serving their local communities and were married with families.

"On behalf of everyone at YAS, we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to their families.

"We know that many people within the Trust are affected by this very tragic news and we are supporting our staff at this very difficult time.

"We ask that the wishes of the families for privacy are respected."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the York Hospital Trust said it had not recorded any staff fatalities.