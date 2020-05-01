YORK actor and Game Of Thrones star Mark Addy stars in a new a feature film set in North Yorkshire.

The film, called The Runaways, stars Addy, Tara Fitzgerald (Brassed Off) and recent BAFTA winner Molly Windsor.

It follows the adventures of three children and there donkeys in a chase across the North York Moors.

The Runaways was developed with the support of BFI, NET.WORK and CREATIVE ENGLAND and its director, Richard Heap, said: "I hope it will serve as a nice reminder of the Yorkshire countryside that's waiting for us when we are released from lockdown."

Addy, who played Robert Baratheon in Game Of Thrones, was made Doctor of Letters by the York St John University in 2015, and began his career on stage at York Theatre Royal and Hull Truck Theatre.

He was born in Tang Hall and his family has lived in York for more than 100 years.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Links for purchasing can be found here.