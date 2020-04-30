FOUR more patients with coronavirus have died at York NHS trust hospitals, taking the total number of fatalities so far to 119.
The figure, revealed today by NHS England, relates to deaths at the two hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, York and Scarborough.
The Press has asked the trust for a breakdown of fatalities between the two hospitals.
Nationwide, a further 391 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,137.
Patients were aged between 15 and 101 years old, with 15 of them, aged between 49 and 97, having had no known underlying health condition.
