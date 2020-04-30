ANOTHER York resident has found a large food item this week, but its not a chip this time.
Sam Mason was delivered this large onion by Heslington Fresh Foods today.
Sam decided to decorate the vegetable with a design to replicate 'Wilson' from the film 'Cast Away' starring American actor, Tom Hanks.
Earlier this week, two other residents in the city have found large chips when making their tea during the lock down period.
The first chip, found by Oliver Dale, measured at 7-inches in length, while the second, found by Dan Phillips, was believed to be of a similar size.
