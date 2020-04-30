TWO men from Leeds have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled drug following a police raid at a property in a picturesque village near Easingwold.
North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at an address in Husthwaite at about 11pm on Monday.
"Two Leeds men, aged 27 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled drug and have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue," said a spokeswoman.
A source told The Press that there had been a large number of police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire engine at a house in the village, following what appeared to be nightime raid involving dogs and shouting.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment