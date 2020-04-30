A YORKSHIRE based organisation has launched a new campaign to support the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry Hall has launched its new ‘Heroes’ campaign, which will see the organisation make a donation of 10 per cent every time a product is purchased.
As well as this, Harry Hall is asking people – whether existing customers or not – to visit their online channels and nominate their personal ‘Frontline Hero’. In return, the organisation will send out a free gift to them
Managing Director, Liz Hopper, said: “We realised everyone in the Harry Hall team had a direct link to a Frontline worker, my sister is a nurse and there are doctors, teachers and shop workers in the families of Harry Hall employees.
“We are just trying to do our own little bit to make a difference, and we hope that by sending out gifts to brighten our heroes’ days, and by donating 10% of our sales to NHS Charities Together, we can give something back.”
From NHS staff and teachers to farmers and postmen, the organisation wants to hear from you and hear about your personal hero.