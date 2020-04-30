A SECOND York resident has come across an excessivley large chip during their tea in lock down.
Dan Phillips, from New Earswick, has found a chip which he believes may be even larger than that found by fellow York resident Oliver Dale on Tuesday.
Dan, 19, said: "On the same night I had a plate of steak and chips with the same style of crinkly oven chip and possibly even the same brand.
"It appears to be similar in size, maybe slightly larger."
The chip found by Oliver on Tuesday measured at 7-inches in length.
