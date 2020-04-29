NEW figures have been issued tonight for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases - and they show NO new cases in the City of York Council area.
Public Health England said there had been a total of 258 cases by 9am today - the same figure as it issued yesterday.
It is unclear whether the unchanged figure offers a glimmer of hope or is just a statistical blip.
The figure has risen in both the North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas - increasing by eight in the former to 872 and by 27 to 539 in the latter.
