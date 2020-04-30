CITY of York Council is to be given a further £5.7m from the government to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the extra funding.

York has already been given £4.7m of support and the new figure means the city council has now been given a total of £10,486,254 government funding.

The day after the lockdown began, the council said the crisis was set to cost the local authority about £20m and council leader Keith Aspden wrote to the government requesting more money.

Funding is based on population and the challenges believed to be facing each local authority.

It also takes into account a loss of income for councils - due to people not using car parks, leisure facilities and other services.