A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after a routine police check under Coronavirus regulations led to a drugs haul.
At about 10.55am on Monday (April 27), North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol on the A1(M) near Scotch Corner. A grey VW Passat was stopped, and the driver spoken to.
A force spokesman said: "While talking to the driver, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
"A search of the vehicle revealed several shopping bags full of suspected cannabis, with a street value of tens of thousands of pounds. The car itself was also seized for being driven uninsured."
The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, and driving without insurance.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
