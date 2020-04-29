A FURTHER four patients with Covid-19 have died at hospitals run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said a total of 115 such patients had now died at the two hospitals, York and Scarborough.
The Press has asked the trust for a breakdown of the fatalities between the two hospitals.
An NHS spokesperson said that nationwide, a further 445 people who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,746.
They said the patients were aged between 14 and 101, and 27 of them, aged between 14 and 94, had no known underlying health condition.
