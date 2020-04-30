A SEX offender is today serving two years in jail because he evaded police surveillance of his actions.

Graphic designer Stephen Cowell, 59, may face more charges when specialist officers finish examining the IT equipment he hid from police, York Crown Court sitting in Bradford heard.

He has been subject to controls on his use of the internet among other matters and has had to tell police where he lives since he was sentenced for downloading indecent pictures of children in 2017.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said the 59-year-old former York College lecturer hid an iPad and a laptop from the police.

He also used an iPhone in the private mode and didn’t reveal a bank account as he should have done.

Judge Simon Hickey told Cowell: “You are clearly a high risk individual.”

Cowell, now of Flaxley Road, Selby, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and one of failure to observe the requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

He was jailed for two years and made subject to a new SHPO for 10 years. He will also be on the sex offenders’ register until April 2030.

His barrister Sean Smith said there was “nothing sinister” about Cowell’s omission to tell the police about the bank account and gave a list of other accounts that he said Cowell “is anxious for the police to be aware of”.

Mr Nicholson said when they visited his home on March 4, police discovered more than 4GB of Cowell’s internet usage couldn’t be accounted for on his IT equipment that they knew about.

After initial denials, he led them to an iPad he had upstairs. He also had a laptop in an understairs cupboard.