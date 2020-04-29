A DISABLED seven-year-old girl who can barely walk unaided has raised £7,000 for charity by completing a 10 mile challenge - after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.
Harrogate-based Emily Caffrey, who has Cerebral Palsy and a brain malformation, completed her challenge on her seventh birthday on Saturday using her crocodile walker.
Her proud parents, Jon and Hannah, said: “She saw Captain Tom doing his last lap, she saw his medals and she made the connection because she has seen my medals.
“Her mum explained what he was doing and she said ‘I can do that mummy’.
“So we came up with the suitable target of ten miles in a week. Before this, she’d only ever walked half a mile at most.”
Emily has been using her daily exercise during lockdown to go for walks over the past month.
But she challenged herself to complete 10 miles in a week - and smashed her target by walking over 11 miles. Emily has raised more than £7,000 so far for the NHS.